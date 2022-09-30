S&P 500 falls ~3% for the week; utilities lead slide as rates rise

The S&P 500 (SP500) on Friday ended in the red for a third straight week, closing 2.91% lower for the five-day session. After hefty losses the last couple of weeks, the selling was somewhat more muted, with the benchmark index even snapping a six-day losing streak on Wednesday in a mini-rally.

Turbulence in bond markets due to events in the UK, and turmoil in currencies amid a strengthening U.S. dollar took the spotlight this week. This came after the U.S. Federal Reserve's third straight big rate hike last week and its commitment to an aggressive fight against inflation amid a resilient labor market.

On the economic front, there was a host of data during the week, including a lower-than-expected fall in durable goods orders, an improved consumer confidence reading, a fall in pending home sales numbers, an unchanged Q2 U.S. GDP estimate, and corporate profits for Q2 that fell short of estimates.

Jobless claims hit a multi-month low, as the labor market stayed strong. PCE price index came in hotter than expected, adding to the expectations of a hawkish Fed, while Chicago regional manufacturing index figures missed consensus. In a bright spot, consumer sentiment data improved slightly.

Investors will now be looking towards the Q3 earnings season for catalysts, but analysts have warned that results could be far more challenging than expected.

The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) on Friday fell 2.93% for the week alongside the benchmark index. The ETF is -24.80% YTD.

10 of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 (SP500) closed in the red for the week, led by a steep fall in Utilities amid Hurricane Ian's landfall. Energy ended about 2% higher. See below a breakdown of the weekly performance of the sectors as well as the performance of their accompanying SPDR Select Sector ETFs from Sept. 23 close to Sept. 30 close:

#1: Energy +1.83%, and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) +2.19%.

#2: Materials -0.73%, and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB) -0.61%.

#3: Health Care -1.38%, and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) -1.32%.

#4: Industrials -2.37%, and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) -2.25%.

#5: Consumer Discretionary -2.38%, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) -2.71%.

#6: Financials -2.43%, and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) -2.22%.

#7: Communication Services -3.03%, and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) -2.48%.

#8: Real Estate -3.95%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) -3.87%.

#9: Consumer Staples -3.96%, and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) -3.82%.

#10: Information Technology -4.19%, and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) -4.01%.

#11: Utilities -8.81%, and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) -8.71%.

Below is a chart of the 11 sectors' YTD performance and how they fared against the S&P 500. For investors looking into the future of what's happening, take a look at the Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch to see next week's breakdown of actionable events that stand out.