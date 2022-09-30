Fannie Mae book of business advances 1.1% in August after sluggish July

Fannie Mae And Freddie Mac Bailout Projected To Grow

Win McNamee/Getty Images News

  • Fannie Mae's (OTCQB:FNMA) guaranty book of business increased at a compounded annualized rate of 1.1% in August, improving from the 0.6% growth rate seen in the prior month, according to its monthly summary dated Friday.
  • The book of business rose 4.4% YTD on compounded growth rate, falling behind the 7.0% pace for all of 2021.
  • Its conventional single-family serious delinquency rate drifted down four basis points to 0.72%.
  • The company's exposure to Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) collateral that was included in outstanding Fannie resecuritizations stood at $242.3B.
  • Previously, (Aug. 31) Fannie Mae book of business rises 0.6% in July, smallest increase in a year.

