Fannie Mae book of business advances 1.1% in August after sluggish July
Sep. 30, 2022 5:25 PM ETFederal National Mortgage Association (FNMA)FMCCBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Fannie Mae's (OTCQB:FNMA) guaranty book of business increased at a compounded annualized rate of 1.1% in August, improving from the 0.6% growth rate seen in the prior month, according to its monthly summary dated Friday.
- The book of business rose 4.4% YTD on compounded growth rate, falling behind the 7.0% pace for all of 2021.
- Its conventional single-family serious delinquency rate drifted down four basis points to 0.72%.
- The company's exposure to Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) collateral that was included in outstanding Fannie resecuritizations stood at $242.3B.
