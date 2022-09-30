Lockheed Martin nabs $265.59M modification contract for Naval Air Systems
Sep. 30, 2022 5:32 PM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Aeronautics is awarded a $265.59M modification (P00023) cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price order (N0001920F0571) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008).
- This modification exercises options and adds scope to increase Block 4 manufacturing capacity and procure material modification kits and special test/tooling equipment that remove life limits, correct deficiencies, and retrofit aircraft with Technical Refresh 3.
- These retrofit and modification efforts on F-35 aircraft will be across the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense participants and Foreign Military Sales customers.
- Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas and is expected to be completed in September 2028.
- The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.
