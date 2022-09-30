1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin appoints David Ball as CEO, Steven Klitzing as CFO
Sep. 30, 2022 5:39 PM ET1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (BCOW)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW), the parent company of PyraMax Bank, on Friday said it had named president and COO David Ball as its new CEO, effective Oct. 1.
- Ball will be president and CEO of both BCOW and PyraMax, replacing Richard Hurd who will continue to work for both entities in a senior VP role, the company said in a statement.
- According to BCOW, Ball is a 30-year veteran of the banking industry.
- In other executive changes, Steven Klitzing was named CFO for BCOW and PyraMax effective Oct. 1, while Monica Baker was promoted to COO.
- 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (BCOW) stock earlier closed -2.8% at $10.40.
