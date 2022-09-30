1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin appoints David Ball as CEO, Steven Klitzing as CFO

Sep. 30, 2022 5:39 PM ET1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (BCOW)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW), the parent company of PyraMax Bank, on Friday said it had named president and COO David Ball as its new CEO, effective Oct. 1.
  • Ball will be president and CEO of both BCOW and PyraMax, replacing Richard Hurd who will continue to work for both entities in a senior VP role, the company said in a statement.
  • According to BCOW, Ball is a 30-year veteran of the banking industry.
  • In other executive changes, Steven Klitzing was named CFO for BCOW and PyraMax effective Oct. 1, while Monica Baker was promoted to COO.
  • 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (BCOW) stock earlier closed -2.8% at $10.40.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.