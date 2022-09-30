Raytheon gets $225.64M contract for Naval Air Systems
Sep. 30, 2022
- Raytheon Missiles and Defense (NYSE:RTX) is awarded a $225.64M cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for AIM-9X Block II and Block II+ System Improvement Program Increment IV to include hardware and software development to the AIM-9X system as well as test and integration of developed hardware and capabilities.
- More specifically the hardware development will include updates to the AIM-9X sensor, electronics unit, and guidance unit and the software efforts include the development of the operational flight software versions 10.5 and 11.5 and integrated flight software.
- Additionally, this contract provides program protection, cyber security, information assurance and training for the AIM-9X system.
- Work is expected to be completed in September 2027.
- The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity (N0001922C0067).
