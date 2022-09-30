SPAC Model Performance Acquisition to extend date by which it has to complete deal
Sep. 30, 2022 5:55 PM ETModel Performance Acquisition Corp. (MPAC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- SPAC Model Performance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MPAC) on Friday said its shareholders had voted in favor of a proposal to give the company the right to extend the date by which it has to complete a merger.
- The company now has up till April 12, 2023 to complete a business combination, MPAC said in a statement.
- MPAC said it had about $23.4M in funds remaining in its trust account, after it made a deposit of around $244K to the trust account and extended the combination period.
- MPAC also said that it, MultiMetaVerse and other named parties had entered into a second amendment to their merger agreement as per which they had agreed to extend the closing date to Feb. 25, 2023, among other things.
