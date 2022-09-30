SPAC Model Performance Acquisition to extend date by which it has to complete deal

Sep. 30, 2022

SPAC, special purpose acquisition company symbol. Words "SPAC" appearing behind torn yellow paper. Beautiful background, copy space. Business and SPAC, special purpose acquisition company concept.

  • SPAC Model Performance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MPAC) on Friday said its shareholders had voted in favor of a proposal to give the company the right to extend the date by which it has to complete a merger.
  • The company now has up till April 12, 2023 to complete a business combination, MPAC said in a statement.
  • MPAC said it had about $23.4M in funds remaining in its trust account, after it made a deposit of around $244K to the trust account and extended the combination period.
  • MPAC also said that it, MultiMetaVerse and other named parties had entered into a second amendment to their merger agreement as per which they had agreed to extend the closing date to Feb. 25, 2023, among other things.

