Biden signs stopgap funding into law, averting government shutdown before deadline
Sep. 30, 2022 6:13 PM ETBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- President Biden has signed a temporary funding bill that finances the government through Dec. 16 into law, following the House's mostly party-line passage of the bill earlier Friday.
- That dodges a partial shutdown that was set to begin at midnight, which marks the beginning of the government's new fiscal year.
- It generally keeps spending at current levels, and buys legislators some time to come to agreement on spending for 2023. The law does, however, bring in more than $12.3B in military and economic aid to Ukraine, as well as several billion dollars in disaster assistance for U.S. communities.
- Republicans opposed the measure heavily, though often for different reasons, as some wanted more on border security, while others sought a longer extension in hopes of working with a House majority.
- The House vote was 230-201, with 10 Republicans joining every present Democrat in favor.
- Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.
Comments (2)