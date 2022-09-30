Biden signs stopgap funding into law, averting government shutdown before deadline

Sep. 30, 2022

President Biden Signs NATO Agreement For Inclusion Of Finland And Sweden

  • President Biden has signed a temporary funding bill that finances the government through Dec. 16 into law, following the House's mostly party-line passage of the bill earlier Friday.
  • That dodges a partial shutdown that was set to begin at midnight, which marks the beginning of the government's new fiscal year.
  • It generally keeps spending at current levels, and buys legislators some time to come to agreement on spending for 2023. The law does, however, bring in more than $12.3B in military and economic aid to Ukraine, as well as several billion dollars in disaster assistance for U.S. communities.
  • Republicans opposed the measure heavily, though often for different reasons, as some wanted more on border security, while others sought a longer extension in hopes of working with a House majority.
  • The House vote was 230-201, with 10 Republicans joining every present Democrat in favor.
