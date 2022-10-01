Tata Motors reports strong September sales
Oct. 01, 2022 5:18 AM ETTata Motors Limited (TTM)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) reported sales growth of 40% Y/Y for September 2022 and 42% Y/Y growth in Q2FY23.
- The Indian automobile maker sold 82,754 vehicles in the domestic and international market during the month, compared to 59,156 units sold in September 2021.
- September total domestic sales grew 44% Y/Y to 80,633 units, with commercial vehicle sales up 9% Y/Y to 32,979 units and passenger vehicles sales +85% Y/Y to 47,654 unit.
- Q3 total domestic sales grew 46% Y/Y to 236,090 units, with commercial vehicle sales up 20% Y/Y to 93,765 units and passenger vehicles sales +70% Y/Y to 142,325 unit.
- Domestic sale of MH&ICV in Q2 FY23, including trucks and buses, stood at 38,143 units, compared to 29,401 units in Q2 FY22.
- Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in Q2 FY23, including trucks and buses, stood at 40,556 units, compared to 33,737 units in Q2 FY22.
