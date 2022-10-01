XPeng September delivery down 11.6% M/M and 18.7% Y/Y to 8468
- XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) recorded September monthly deliveries of 8,468 Smart EVs, consisting of 4,643 P7s, the Company’s smart sports sedan, 2,417 P5 smart family sedans and 1,233 G3i smart compact SUVs. September delivery was down 11.6% M/M and 18.7% Y/Y.
- September deliveries also included 184 G9 Flagship SUVs, the Company’s fourth production model launched on September 21. G9 mass deliveries are on schedule to begin in late October.
- Q3 total deliveries reached 29,570, representing a 15% Y/Y, lower than the mid-point guidance of 29,000 and 31,000.
- As of September 30, 2022, year-to-date deliveries were 98,553, representing a 75% increase year-over-year and surpassing total deliveries in 2021.
- Among notable EV maker, NIO and Li Auto reported growth M/M and Y/Y.
- Recently, XPeng CEO boosts stake in the company after shares plunge more than 70% this year.
