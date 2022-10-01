Kia America reports record Q3 and September sales data
Oct. 01, 2022 6:50 AM ETKIMTFBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Kia America (OTCPK:KIMTF) has reported best-ever September sales of 56,270 units (up 6.4% Y/Y), leading to the highest third quarter performance in company history.
- September highlights include a strong performance from Kia's stable of capable SUVs with year-over-year sales increases for Sportage (+88%); Sorento (+79%) and Seltos (+37%).
- "Building upon record September and third-quarter sales, we're optimistic that Kia will see a strong fourth quarter as well," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America.
- The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
MONTH OF SEPTEMBER
YEAR-TO-DATE
Model
2022
2021
2022
2021
EV6
1,440
N/A
17,564
N/A
Rio
1,447
2,148
20,280
23,895
Forte
8,404
9,186
82,064
93,026
K5/Optima
5,383
5,856
53,563
73,472
Cadenza
N/A
15
1
249
Stinger
454
1,232
6,643
10,377
K900
N/A
11
N/A
83
Soul
5,113
6,191
44,445
60,345
Niro
191
2,566
18,711
19,071
Seltos
4,022
2,933
32,182
42,352
Sportage
12,412
6,596
89,739
78,778
Sorento
7,350
4,112
64,600
62,255
Telluride
8,440
9,278
72,296
70,724
Sedona/Carnival
1,614
2,782
16,060
20,898
Total
56,270
52,906
518,148
555,525
- Source: Press Release
