Kia America reports record Q3 and September sales data

Oct. 01, 2022
  • Kia America (OTCPK:KIMTF) has reported best-ever September sales of 56,270 units (up 6.4% Y/Y), leading to the highest third quarter performance in company history.
  • September highlights include a strong performance from Kia's stable of capable SUVs with year-over-year sales increases for Sportage (+88%); Sorento (+79%) and Seltos (+37%).
  • "Building upon record September and third-quarter sales, we're optimistic that Kia will see a strong fourth quarter as well," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America.
  • The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

    MONTH OF SEPTEMBER

    YEAR-TO-DATE

    Model

    2022

    2021

    2022

    2021

    EV6

    1,440

    N/A

    17,564

    N/A

    Rio

    1,447

    2,148

    20,280

    23,895

    Forte

    8,404

    9,186

    82,064

    93,026

    K5/Optima

    5,383

    5,856

    53,563

    73,472

    Cadenza

    N/A

    15

    1

    249

    Stinger

    454

    1,232

    6,643

    10,377

    K900

    N/A

    11

    N/A

    83

    Soul

    5,113

    6,191

    44,445

    60,345

    Niro

    191

    2,566

    18,711

    19,071

    Seltos

    4,022

    2,933

    32,182

    42,352

    Sportage

    12,412

    6,596

    89,739

    78,778

    Sorento

    7,350

    4,112

    64,600

    62,255

    Telluride

    8,440

    9,278

    72,296

    70,724

    Sedona/Carnival

    1,614

    2,782

    16,060

    20,898

    Total

    56,270

    52,906

    518,148

    555,525
