Tesla shows off humanoid robot, supercomputer potential at AI Day

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) unveiled its humanoid robot at its AI Day event late on Friday.

Optimus was not ready to walk on stage quite yet, but waved to the crowd and raised its knees.

The AI-powered Optimus robot features a 2.3 kWh battery pack, which Tesla (TSLA) said should last for a day's worth of work. The mass-market robots will be initially tested by handling simple jobs in car factories before being set free to perform real-world tasks. Elon Musk believes Tesla can bring Optimus to market in three to five years for less than $20K. Elon Musk's grand plan is that a mass market Optimus could bring a fundamental change in civilization by virtually ending poverty due to the improved economic output.

"Optimus is designed to be an extremely capable robot made in very high volume, probably ultimately millions of units, and is expected to cost much less than a car," noted Elon Musk.

Also part of AI Day, Tesla (TSLA) updated on its autonomous driving software and the Dojo supercomputer that is being set up to train its in-house artificial intelligence. Notably, the Dojo development team showed images of a Cybertruck and Semi running on Mars using stable diffusion made possible through Dojo. Elon Musk even teased that Tesla (TSLA) could sell compute time on a Dojo in a fashion similar to how Amazon Web Service churns up billions.

