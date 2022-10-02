ETFs Q3 gainer/losers

  • Gainers: FTSE China Bear 3X Direxion (YANG) +108%.
  • The Hang Seng Index closed at 17,222.83 on Friday, for a 21 per cent loss since June 30. That is the most since a 21.5 per cent sell-off in the same quarter in 2011. Top losers in September included Alibaba and Tencent as they slumped at least 17 per cent.
  • Ultrashort FTSE China 50 ETF (FXP) +64%.
  • Emrg Mkts Bear 3X Direxion (EDZ) +48%.
  • Real Estate Bear 3X Direxion (DRV) +34%.
  • The real estate continued to bleed in Q3 with FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs index falling 11.1%, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF fell 11.87%, while the broader index S&P 500 fell just 5.28%.
  • Ultrashort Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF (SCO) +32%. Crude Oil fell 25%, ending the quarter at ~$79.74 per barrel as U.S. dollar surged to fresh 20-year highs triggering the fears of a recession. Meanwhile, the European Union continues to struggle with reaching an agreement on Russian oil price caps, and likely will be unable to reach a deal without a broader sanctions package.
  • Losers: FTSE China Bull 3X Direxion (NYSEARCA:YINN) -59%.
  • FTSE China Bull 3X Direxion (NYSEARCA:KOLD) -57%.
  • South Korea Bull 3X Direxion (NYSEARCA:KORU) -49%.
  • Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) -47%.
  • CSI China Internet Idx Bull 2X Direxion (NYSEARCA:CWEB) -46%.

