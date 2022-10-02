Tesla reports record deliveries number in Q3, misses delivery estimate
Oct. 02, 2022 12:53 PM ETTSLABy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor57 Comments
- Tesla (TSLA) produced 365,923 vehicles (359,853 Bloomberg estimate) and delivered 343,830 vehicles, missing analyst estimate of 357,938 (based on Bloomberg consensus).
- Q3 deliveries of 343,830 represents 35% growth from Q2 and up 42.5% Y/Y.
- In Q3, the company began transitioning to a more even regional mix of vehicle builds each week, which led to an increase in cars in transit at the end of the quarter. Historically, delivery volumes were skewed towards the end of each quarter due to regional batch building of cars.
- Model S/X deliveries 18,672, production 19,935.
- Model 3/Y deliveries 325,158, production 345,988.
- The global EV giant bounced back after snapping two-year delivery growth streak in Q2.
- The EV maker will post its financial results for 3Q22 after market close on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
- Press Release
