L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is near a deal to buy the Link 16 military communications unit from Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) for nearly $2B, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday night.

The Link 16 Tactical Data Links business belongs to Viasat’s (VSAT) government systems segment, and is part of an integrated network of military aircraft, surface vessels, ground vehicles and bases designed to securely share voice-and-data communications.

The Link 16 unit accounts for around a third of Viasat's (VSAT) government business, according to WSJ, which also said Viasat plans to use proceeds from the deal to pay down debt.