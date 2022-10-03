Asia-Pacific markets mostly fell as markets enter the last quarter of the year; oil rises

Japan +0.54%. Japan September Manufacturing PMI (final) 50.8 (prior 51.5).

China Market closed for the Golden Week holiday.

Hong Kong -1.61%.

Australia -0.22%. Australia S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (Final, September) 53.5 (prior 53.8).

Australia: Melbourne Institute Inflation monthly inflation 0.5% m/m in Sept. (prior -0.5%).

Sydney is out today but the national exchange remains open.

India -0.83%.

South Korea’s market is also closed.

Later in the week, Australia’s central bank will announce its interest rate decision, while several countries in Asia will report inflation data.

Oil prices jumped more than 3% in early Asian trade on Monday as OPEC+ considers cutting output of up to 1 million barrels per day at a meeting this week to support the market.

Brent crude futures rebounded $2.82, or 3.3%, to $87.96 a barrel by 2337 GMT after settling down 0.6% on Friday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $82.09 a barrel.

Gold prices edged higher on Monday on a softer dollar, although central banks worldwide retained their aggressive monetary policies to tackle soaring inflation, limiting gains for safe-haven bullion.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,665.29 per ounce, as of 0115 GMT.

U.S. gold futures ticked 0.1% higher to $1,673.30.

Spot silver rose 0.7% to $19.12 per ounce, platinum was 0.3% higher at $861.50 and palladium was up 0.5% at $2,167.75.

U.S. futures mixed. Dow Jones +0.01%; S&P 500 -0.18%; Nasdaq -0.60%.