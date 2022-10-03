Japan Manufacturing PMI revised lower amid downturns in output and new orders

Oct. 03, 2022 1:43 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing PMI was at 50.8 in September 2022, compared to the flash reading of 51.0 and after a final 51.5 in August as downturns in output and new orders accelerated, the Japanese bank said on Monday.
  • The headline index for September marked its lowest level since January 2021, due to rising inflation and a slump in the yen.
  • New orders fell the most in two years, amid weaker demand from foreign markets, particularly China, South Korea, Europe, and the US.
  • Also, output shrank for the third consecutive month, with the rate of fall the fastest in a year; and buying levels contracted further.
  • On prices, input cost inflation edged higher due to multiple sources of cost pressure, including the weakness in the currency; while output charges picked up after August's five-month low and were among the steepest on record.
  • Finally, sentiment was above its long-run average, linked to hopes of fewer pandemic disruptions and improved raw material availability.

