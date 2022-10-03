Australia S&P Global Manufacturing PMI lowest since August 2021

Oct. 03, 2022 1:46 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The S&P Global Australia Manufacturing PMI was revised lower to 53.5 in September of 2022 from a preliminary of 53.9 and below 53.8 in August.
  • It is the lowest growth in factory activity since August last year, due to slower upturn in employment, a softer deterioration in vendor performance and a renewed contraction in pre-production inventory levels.
  • On the other hand, both output and new orders grew faster amid firmer underlying demand conditions and improvements in factory performance.
  • Meanwhile, inflationary pressures softened.
  • Also, business confidence fell to the lowest since April of 2020 amid ongoing concerns surrounding the cost-of-living crisis and the effects that inflation will have on the wider economy.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.