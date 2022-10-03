Australia S&P Global Manufacturing PMI lowest since August 2021
Oct. 03, 2022 1:46 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The S&P Global Australia Manufacturing PMI was revised lower to 53.5 in September of 2022 from a preliminary of 53.9 and below 53.8 in August.
- It is the lowest growth in factory activity since August last year, due to slower upturn in employment, a softer deterioration in vendor performance and a renewed contraction in pre-production inventory levels.
- On the other hand, both output and new orders grew faster amid firmer underlying demand conditions and improvements in factory performance.
- Meanwhile, inflationary pressures softened.
- Also, business confidence fell to the lowest since April of 2020 amid ongoing concerns surrounding the cost-of-living crisis and the effects that inflation will have on the wider economy.
