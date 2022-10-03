Volatility is the name of the game these days as markets move from crisis to crisis. From inflation and a looming recession to energy scares and food security, 2022 has been a tough year for investors, and governments are not feeling any different. The latest turmoil is playing out in the United Kingdom, with fears that a cost-of-living crisis could spiral out of control.

Backdrop: Controversial tax cuts that were announced as part of Britain's so-called "mini-budget" have been scrapped, as backlash over the measures spread from the population to a growing number of Tory MPs. The decision deals a blow to new Prime Minister Liz Truss, who insisted as of Sunday that she was still pressing ahead with the plan. The pound jumped on the latest news, climbing by more than a cent against the dollar to over $1.12, after crashing to the $1.02 level only a week ago and triggering chaos in financial markets. Yields, which the Bank of England has been forced to step in to bring down, are rising again, with the 10-year gilt yield down 15 basis points to below 4%. The FTSE-100 (UKX) is off 1%, though.

"It is clear that the abolition of the 45p tax rate [paid by people earning over £150K a year] has become a distraction from our overriding mission to tackle the challenges facing our economy," Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng said in a statement. "As a result, I'm announcing we are not proceeding with the abolition of the 45p tax rate. We get it, and we have listened."

More turmoil brewing: Strikes hit the U.K. over the weekend as tens of thousands of transport workers walked off the job and shut down most of the nation's railway network. It's the latest labor unrest over the rising cost of living, and wages that have not kept up with 40-year-high inflation. Postal workers, nurses, teachers and public defense lawyers have also threatened industrial action, while "Don't Pay" protests are making headlines over the soaring cost of energy bills.

ETFs: NYSEARCA:EWU, NYSEARCA:FXB, NYSE:IRL, NYSEARCA:EIRL, BATS:EWUS, NYSEARCA:FLGB, NASDAQ:FKU, NYSEARCA:HEWU