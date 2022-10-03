Lytus Technologies receives noncompliance notice from Nasdaq

Oct. 03, 2022 3:42 AM ETLytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (LYT), LYTWWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Lytus Technologies (NASDAQ:LYT) said that on September 28, 2022, the company filed the Form 20-F, and on September 29, 2022, the company received a second letter from NASDAQ stating that based on the September 28, 2022 filing of the company’s Form 20-F, NASDAQ considers this matter closed.
  • Earlier on Sep.22 , it had received a Nasdaq notice saying it is not in compliance with the timely filing requirement for continued listing.
  • LYT has not yet filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended Mar. 31, 2022 with the SEC and had until October 24, 2022 to submit a plan to regain compliance with NASDAQ’s continued listing requirements.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.