Lytus Technologies receives noncompliance notice from Nasdaq
Oct. 03, 2022 3:42 AM ETLytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (LYT), LYTWWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Lytus Technologies (NASDAQ:LYT) said that on September 28, 2022, the company filed the Form 20-F, and on September 29, 2022, the company received a second letter from NASDAQ stating that based on the September 28, 2022 filing of the company’s Form 20-F, NASDAQ considers this matter closed.
- Earlier on Sep.22 , it had received a Nasdaq notice saying it is not in compliance with the timely filing requirement for continued listing.
- LYT has not yet filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended Mar. 31, 2022 with the SEC and had until October 24, 2022 to submit a plan to regain compliance with NASDAQ’s continued listing requirements.
