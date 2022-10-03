Poxel kidney disorder therapy gets FDA orphan drug status
Oct. 03, 2022 4:39 AM ETPoxel S.A. (PXXLF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted orphan drug designation to Poxel's (OTC:PXXLF) PXL770 to treat patients with autosomal-dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD).
- ADPKD is a genetic, progressive disorder characterized by growth of several cysts in the kidneys.
- Completion of preclinical studies support potential to advance PXL770 into phase 2 development for ADPKD, subject to additional financing, the French company said in a Oct. 3 press release.
- Poxel noted that as previously said, PXL770 development will focus exclusively on rare diseases, starting with adrenoleukodystrophy and ADPKD.
- The FDA grants orphan drug status to therapies which treat or prevent rare diseases that affect fewer than 200K people in the U.S. The designation provides certain incentives, including seven years of market exclusivity, if approved.
