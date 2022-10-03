Prosus terminates $4.7 billion deal to buy Indian payment aggregator BillDesk

  • Netherlands-headquartered Prosus (OTCPK:PROSF) which owns PayU, has terminated a $4.7B deal to acquire Indian payments firm BillDesk, saying certain conditions precedent were not met.
  • Prosus, the global investment arm of South African multinational Nasper, had on August 31 last year announced acquisition of BillDesk in an all-cash deal to expand its footprint in India's booming fintech sector under the umbrella of its payment gateway PayU.
  • The termination of the deal after a year presents a challenge for BillDesk to give an exit to its investors, while slows PayU's growth plans in the Indian payments space.
  • According to PayU, the two entities combined were expected to process Total Payment Values of $147B as per numbers for the financial year 2020-21.

