Redwire to acquire QinetiQ Space NV

Oct. 03, 2022 5:27 AM ETRedwire Corporation (RDW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • Redwire (NYSE:RDW) to acquire QinetiQ Group plc's QinetiQ Space business, a Belgium-based commercial space business providing design and integration of critical space infrastructure and other instruments for end-to-end space missions.
  • Per the terms, Redwire will acquire Space NV for €32M.
  • Upon closing, the deal is expected to be accretive to Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow.
  • The move grows Redwire Platform in Europe with profitable Revenue and backlog expansion.
  • Redwire will utilize Space NV’s existing management and operational structures and anticipates integrating the companies without disruption to either business.
  • The transaction financing commitment from AE Industrial partners and is expected to be financially accretive.
  • The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

