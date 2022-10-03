Redwire to acquire QinetiQ Space NV
Oct. 03, 2022 5:27 AM ETRedwire Corporation (RDW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Redwire (NYSE:RDW) to acquire QinetiQ Group plc's QinetiQ Space business, a Belgium-based commercial space business providing design and integration of critical space infrastructure and other instruments for end-to-end space missions.
- Per the terms, Redwire will acquire Space NV for €32M.
- Upon closing, the deal is expected to be accretive to Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow.
- The move grows Redwire Platform in Europe with profitable Revenue and backlog expansion.
- Redwire will utilize Space NV’s existing management and operational structures and anticipates integrating the companies without disruption to either business.
- The transaction financing commitment from AE Industrial partners and is expected to be financially accretive.
- The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.
