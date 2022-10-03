Sprinklr to expand R&D center in Singapore

Oct. 03, 2022

  • Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) said it will expand operations in Singapore and with the help of the country's Economic Development Board it plans to quadruple the size of its Research and Development (R&D) center.
  • The New York-based company plans to have up to 100 skilled professionals over the next 3 years at the R&D center and strengthen its position as a Unified-CXM provider, supporting brands in Singapore and Asia Pacific such as Standard Chartered Singapore, StarHub, and Changi Airport, the company said in an Oct. 2 press release.
  • The company noted that it will add more than 70 skilled professionals by 2025 to its Asia Pacific headquarters.
  • "Singapore provides Sprinklr access to an exceptional talent pool and serves as a gateway as we scale our business across the region," said Sprinklr Founder and CEO Ragy Thomas.

