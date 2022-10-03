China Pharma gets NYSE American listing deficiency notice
Oct. 03, 2022 5:50 AM ETChina Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) received a deficiency letter from NYSE stating that the company's common stock has been selling for a low price per share for a substantial period of time.
- Most recently, the average price of the company's common stock had been below $0.20 on a 30-day average as of September 22, 2022.
- Accordingly, the letter states that the company must demonstrate an improved share price improvement or effect a reverse stock split of its common stock by no later than March 26, 2023, in order to maintain the listing of the company's common stock on the NYSE American.
- The company's common stock will continue to be listed on the NYSE American while it attempts to regain compliance with the Listing Standards, subject to the company's compliance with other continued listing requirements.
