UK Manufacturing contraction continues at end of Q3, hurt by falling foreign demand
Oct. 03, 2022 6:21 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI was revised slightly lower to 48.4 in September 2022 from a preliminary estimate of 48.5, pointing to a second successive month of deterioration in the sector's business conditions.
- The level of new business dropped for the fourth month running, with new export business falling the most since May 2020, amid reports of expected orders being postponed, or cancelled, due to factors such as rising uncertainty, inflationary pressure and the cost-of-living crisis.
- On the price front, input costs and output charges both rose at faster rates, and remained elevated and well above their respective survey averages.
