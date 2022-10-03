Ensign acquires nursing facility in Arizona
- The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) said it acquired the real estate and operations of Fountain Hills Post Acute, a 64-bed skilled nursing facility in Fountain Hills, Arizona.
- The real estate was acquired by a unit of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Ensign's captive real estate company, and became effective Oct. 1.
- In separate transactions, Ensign said its affiliates entered into new long-term leases on eight new operations.
- All these acquisitions were also effective Oct. 1 and bring Ensign's portfolio to 268 healthcare operations, 26 of which also include senior living operations, across 13 states, the company said in an Oct. 3 press release.
