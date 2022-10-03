Euro Area Manufacturing activity contracts more than expected
Oct. 03, 2022 6:30 AM ETSPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (FEZ), HEDJ, EZU, IEUR, IEVBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI was revised lower to 48.4 in September of 2022 from a preliminary of 48.5 and below 49.6 in August, pointing to the biggest contraction in factory activity since June of 2020.
- Manufacturing activity across the eurozone declined further last month as a growing cost of living crisis kept consumers wary while soaring energy bills limited production.
- "The combination of rising costs and slumping demand has also pushed firms expectations for the year ahead sharply lower again in September, leading in turn to reduced input buying and lower jobs growth as firms prepare for a tough winter."
- "Economies continue to face drawbacks from high inflation, growing uncertainties and the increasing cost-of-living crisis."
- ETFs: iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV), iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR), iShares MSCI EMU ETF (BATS:EZU), WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEDJ), SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ).
