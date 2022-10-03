German Factory activity contracts most in over 2 years amid downturn of new orders
- The S&P Global/BME Global Germany Manufacturing PMI was revised lower to 47.8 in September 2022 from a preliminary estimate of 48.3, pointing to a third successive month of contraction in the sector and at the sharpest pace since June 2020.
- Inflows of new work decreased for the sixth month in a row and to the greatest extent since May 2020 amid rising prices and a deteriorating economic outlook, with export sales dropping the most for almost two-and-a-half years on weaker demand from China.
- Meanwhile, the output contraction softened, while the pace of job creation eased to a 19-month low.
- On the price front, input cost inflation picked up to a three-month high, while output price inflation eased to the joint-lowest in the past 17 months but remained elevated by historical standards.
- Finally, business sentiment deteriorated to a two-and-a-half-year low in September, due to concerns around the price and supply of energy, and the implications for inflation and demand.
