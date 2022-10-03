German Factory activity contracts most in over 2 years amid downturn of new orders

Oct. 03, 2022 6:39 AM ETWisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity ETF (DXGE), HEWG, EWGBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • The S&P Global/BME Global Germany Manufacturing PMI was revised lower to 47.8 in September 2022 from a preliminary estimate of 48.3, pointing to a third successive month of contraction in the sector and at the sharpest pace since June 2020.
  • Inflows of new work decreased for the sixth month in a row and to the greatest extent since May 2020 amid rising prices and a deteriorating economic outlook, with export sales dropping the most for almost two-and-a-half years on weaker demand from China.
  • Meanwhile, the output contraction softened, while the pace of job creation eased to a 19-month low.
  • On the price front, input cost inflation picked up to a three-month high, while output price inflation eased to the joint-lowest in the past 17 months but remained elevated by historical standards.
  • Finally, business sentiment deteriorated to a two-and-a-half-year low in September, due to concerns around the price and supply of energy, and the implications for inflation and demand.
  • Germany ETFs: iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG), iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG), WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DXGE).

