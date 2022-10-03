Incyte to acquire vitiligo drug developer Villaris

Oct. 03, 2022

  • Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), a biotech focused on oncology, announced Monday an agreement to acquire Villaris Therapeutics, a Cary, North Carolina-based drug developer focused on treatments for the skin condition vitiligo.
  • Villaris, backed by healthcare-focused investment firm Medicxi, is advancing auremolimab (VM6) as its lead asset. The monoclonal antibody is set to undergo clinical trials in 2023.
  • Per the terms, INCY will acquire Villaris and the exclusive rights to develop and sell auremolimab for all indications, including vitiligo, for $70M upfront.
  • In addition, Villaris' shareholders will receive up to $310M in milestone payments and up to $1.05B in milestone payments based on auremolimab net sales.
  • The deal, subject to U.S. antitrust rules, is expected to complete as soon as conditions are met.

