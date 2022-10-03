S&P, Dow futures rise, Nasdaq futures dip as oil prices jump

Stock index futures point to a mixed open to start the week highlighted by the September employment report.

Stocks are coming off their third-straight losing week, with only one winning week in the last seven.

S&P futures (SPX) +0.2% and Dow futures (INDU) +0.4% are higher, helped by energy. Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -0.2% are lower.

Energy is the best-preforming S&P sector premarket, with oil prices surging on anticipation of an OPEC+ cut.

The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is down 3 basis points to 3.77%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) is down 2 basis points to 4.19%.

U.K. gilt rates are falling again after the government was forced into a U-turn on the elimination of the top rate of tax.

On the economic calendar, the ISM manufacturing index is due shortly after the start of trading. Economists are looking for a drop for September to 52.2, with the prices paid component falling to 51.9.

Among active individual issues, Tesla is down after its deliveries missed forecasts.