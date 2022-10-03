KBR secures technology contract by Tecnimont

Oct. 03, 2022 6:47 AM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • KBR (NYSE:KBR) on Monday has been awarded a technology contract by Tecnimont for OCI NV's low-carbon blue ammonia project in the United States.
  • Per the terms, KBR will supply the technology license, basic engineering design, proprietary equipment and catalyst for the 1.1M ton per annum blue ammonia plant.
  • The project will be designed to transition from blue to green ammonia production as green hydrogen becomes available at larger scale in the future, targeting completion by 2025.
  • KBR has licensed and designed 252 grassroots ammonia plants since 1944.

