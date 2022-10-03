Cigna to expand Medicare Advantage plans with footprint in NY, Kentucky
Oct. 03, 2022 6:57 AM ETCigna Corporation (CI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Cigna (NYSE:CI) said it is expanding its Medicare Advantage (MA) plans for 2023.
- During this year's Annual Election Period (AEP), which begins Oct. 15 and continues through Dec. 7, Cigna will offer MA plans with more features and benefits in 581 counties in 28 states, growing its geographic presence by 22%, the company said in an Oct. 3 press release.
- Cigna said that for the first time, it will offer MA plans in New York and Kentucky and in additional counties in Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia.
- New metropolitan areas include New York City (N.Y.), Asheville (N.C.), Cincinnati (Ohio), Corpus Christi (Texas), Jacksonville (Fla.), Pittsburgh (Penn.), and Richmond (Va.), the company added.
- Cigna noted that it offers at least one $0 premium MA plan in every market and most Cigna MA customers will pay the same or reduced premiums compared to last year.
- Most plans bought during AEP are effective Jan. 1, 2023, the company added.
Comments