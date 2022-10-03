InterDigital stock gains on raising Q3 revenue view to $112M-$115M from $96M-$100M
Oct. 03, 2022 6:57 AM ETInterDigital, Inc. (IDCC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) shares are up 3.9% premarket after the firm expects third quarter 2022 total revenue to be between $112 million and $115 million, up from its previous expectations of $96 million to $100 million vs. consensus of $98.83M.
- Further, the company noted that its third quarter operating expenses are now expected to be in the range of $88 - $90 million, including an $11 - $13 million increase to the company’s performance-based compensation accruals.
- The company’s recently announced license agreement with a major technology company has no impact on third quarter 2022 revenue.
- InterDigital's SA Quant Rating says Sell whereas, Wall St. Analysts Rating stands with Hold.
