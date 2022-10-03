F45 Training to mull over acquisition offer

F45 Training Holdings (NYSE:FXLV) confirmed that it received an unsolicited preliminary non-binding proposal on September 30 from Kennedy Lewis Investment Management to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of the company, not already beneficially owned by KLIM or other stockholders participating in the proposed transaction.

The deal price was confirmed $4.00 per share.

The company's board said it will evaluate KLIM's proposal with its advisors and pursue the course of action it determines to be in the best interests of the company and shareholders.

Shares of FLXV sit at $3.04 in premarket action on Monday. That trading level is about 24% below the acquisition offer price