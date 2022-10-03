Sony (NYSE:SONY) is looking to make as many as 2M PlayStation VR2 headset units by March 2023 as the company continues to build out its virtual reality offerings, Bloomberg reported.

The news outlet, citing people familiar with the matter, noted that mass production started in September and has not yet faced any supply chain issues. It's possible that the production figure could be adjusted depending upon device sales, once it is released.

The market for virtual reality headsets is still nascent, though Market Research Future expects it reach $57.65B by 2030.

Tokyo, Japan-based Sony (SONY) unveiled the VR2 headset, which competes with offerings from HTC and Meta Platforms (META) Oculus, this past February.

The PlayStation VR2 is redesigned from the previous offering while also coming with reimagined VR2 Sense controllers.

Sony (SONY) has not given an official price or release date for the new headset, though it is expected to start selling the device early next year, where it may face competition from Apple's (AAPL) widely rumored augmented and virtual reality headset.

