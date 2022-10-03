Gray repays debt
Oct. 03, 2022 7:21 AM ETGray Television, Inc. (GTN)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- In light of continued strong cash flow, for the second quarter in a row, Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) repaid debt and paid dividends.
- The company repaid principal payment of $100M under Gray’s 2017 Term Loan B (due 2024), as well as a required principal payment of $3.75M under the 2021 Term Loan D (due 2028) on September 30, 2022, and $20M in dividends to preferred and common shareholders, which were made earlier in the quarter.
- Gray (GTN) continues to anticipate that continued strong cash flow will enable the Company to fund additional de-leveraging and cash dividend payments throughout the remainder of this year.
- The Company expects to report its financial results for the quarter in approximately four weeks.
- Source: Press Release
