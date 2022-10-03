TherapeuticsMD raises $7M in private placement
Oct. 03, 2022 7:25 AM ETTherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) has received a $7M private investment in the Company’s Series A Preferred Stock from Rubric Capital Management LP.
- TherapeuticsMD expects to use the proceeds from the transaction for working capital.
- Under the terms of the Company’s financing agreement with its lender, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, upon receipt of the investment and the delivery to Sixth Street of warrants to acquire 125,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price of $0.01 per share, the maturity date of the financing agreement was automatically extended until October 31, 2022. The Company has the option to further extend the maturity date until November 30, 2022, if it receives additional equity capital of $7 million.
- Source: Press Release
