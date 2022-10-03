Palantir Technologies partners with Concordance Healthcare for medical supply chain ecosystem
Oct. 03, 2022 7:26 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Operating systems company Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) has partnered with Concordance Healthcare Solutions to power a fully integrated medical supply chain ecosystem.
- The ecosystem, the first of its kind, brings together inventory and supply chain data from manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and providers into one cohesive, real-time system.
- The two companies aim to build an ecosystem that can handle diverse data sets and disparate enterprise resource planning tools, regardless of compatibility, to create one agnostic point of reference.
- The ecosystem, already consisting of active members, is accessible to any healthcare manufacturer, supplier, distributor, provider or government public health agency with a license.
- PLTR shares were trading +0.25% pre-market.
- Source: Press Release
Comments