Palantir Technologies partners with Concordance Healthcare for medical supply chain ecosystem

  • Operating systems company Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) has partnered with Concordance Healthcare Solutions to power a fully integrated medical supply chain ecosystem.
  • The ecosystem, the first of its kind, brings together inventory and supply chain data from manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and providers into one cohesive, real-time system.
  • The two companies aim to build an ecosystem that can handle diverse data sets and disparate enterprise resource planning tools, regardless of compatibility, to create one agnostic point of reference.
  • The ecosystem, already consisting of active members, is accessible to any healthcare manufacturer, supplier, distributor, provider or government public health agency with a license.
