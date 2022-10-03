ABB completes Accelleron spinoff

Oct. 03, 2022

  • ABB (NYSE:ABB) said Monday it completed the spinoff of its turbocharging unit, now called Accelleron, and started trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich; ABB shares opened -3.5% after news of the spinoff completion.
  • ABB (ABB) said the spinoff is part of its portfolio management strategy to focus its efforts on growing global megatrends in electrification and automation.
  • On Friday, ABB (ABB) said it sold the remaining 20% stake in its Hitachi joint venture to the Japanese company and might be looking to sell its power conversion unit.
  • ABB (ABB) expects net positive cash inflows of ~$1.42B upon closing of the sale.

