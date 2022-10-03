Trican Well Service announces buyback of common shares
Oct. 03, 2022
- Trican Well Service (OTCPK:TOLWF) renews its NCIB program to repurchase up to 23,083,554 common shares (10% of public float) from October 5, 2022 to October 4, 2023.
- The company purchased and canceled 18,868,144 common Shares, which is 76% of the maximum allowable under the 2021-2022 for $64.7M at a weighted average price per share of $3.42.
- Since initiating its NCIB program in October 2017, Trican (OTCPK:TOLWF) has repurchased almost 120 million Common Shares or approximately 35% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares at that time.
- As at September 29, 2022, there were 232,609,772 common Shares issued and outstanding. The public float for the Company's Common Shares as at September 29, 2022 was 230,835,542.
