Trican Well Service announces buyback of common shares

Oct. 03, 2022 7:42 AM ETTrican Well Service Ltd. (TOLWF), TCW:CABy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Trican Well Service (OTCPK:TOLWF) renews its NCIB program to repurchase up to 23,083,554 common shares (10% of public float) from October 5, 2022 to October 4, 2023.
  • The company purchased and canceled 18,868,144 common Shares, which is 76% of the maximum allowable under the 2021-2022 for $64.7M at a weighted average price per share of $3.42.
  • Since initiating its NCIB program in October 2017, Trican (OTCPK:TOLWF) has repurchased almost 120 million Common Shares or approximately 35% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares at that time.
  • As at September 29, 2022, there were 232,609,772 common Shares issued and outstanding. The public float for the Company's Common Shares as at September 29, 2022 was 230,835,542.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.