Kim Kardashian to pay $1.26M over Instagram post touting crypto, SEC says

Oct. 03, 2022 7:49 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments

2022 White House Correspondents" Association Dinner

Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay $1.26M to resolve charges that she touted a crypto asset security on social media without disclosing the payment she received for the promotion, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday.
  • The regulator alleged that the celebrity failed to disclose that she was paid $250K to post on her Instagram account about EMAX tokens, a crypto asset security being offered by EthereumMax. The post contained a link to the EthereumMax website that provided instructions for potential investors to purchase the tokens, the SEC said.
  • The SEC alleged that the businesswoman and social media influencer violated the anti-touting provision of federal securities laws. Without admitting or denying the SEC's findings, she agreed to pay the $1.26M, including $260K in disgorgement plus prejudgment interest and a $1M penalty. Kardashian also agreed to not promote any crypto asset securities for three years.
  • Last month, Kim Kardashian co-founded a new private equity firm that will focus on consumer and media sectors.

Comments (6)

