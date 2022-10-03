Cathie Wood’s ARKK declined in September, yet attracted over $400M of capital inflows

Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF closed out the month of September in negative territory while still attracting more than $400M in capital inflows. In regards to Q3, the innovation exchange traded fund also closed in the red but did have a slight decline in outflows, totaling just over $10M on the quarter.

From a return stance, ARKK concluded the month of September down 8.4%, while garnering and influx of $434.87M. At the same time over the full third quarter, Wood’s fund slid by 6.6% and watched $14.95M exit the door.

Wood’s ARKK has been under pressure all year long, as it is -60.7% in 2022. However, that hasn’t stopped investors from piling into the fund as it has experienced positive inflows year-to-date of $1.38B.

ARK Invest’s other actively managed funds also all ended lower in both the month of September and Q3 with the exception of ARKG, as it ended positive for the third quarter.

September returns: (NYSEARCA:ARKW) -9.6%, (BATS:ARKQ) -11.9%, (BATS:ARKG) -6.1%, (ARKF) -10.8%, and (ARKX) -11.8%.

Q3 returns: ARKW -7.4%, ARKQ -10%, ARKG +3.8%, ARKF -1%, and ARKX -7.8%.

At the start of the fourth quarter ARKK trades slightly positive during Monday's early market trading by 0.3%, despite its number one holding in Tesla (TSLA) has declined 5%. The EV giant missed the expectation of analysts with its tally of Q3 deliveries.