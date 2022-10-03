Livent slips after BofA warns on valuation

Bank of America warned on valuation on Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) with the lithium market susceptible to price spikes and euphoria in the air over the upside for producers.

"Following a stretch of sharp relative outperformance, we see the risk/reward as less favorable for LTHM shares," warned analyst Matthew DeYoe.

DeYoe and team's outlook for the lithium market remains constructive over the near and medium term, but they believe that upside is already reflected in current valuations. With LTHM shares already trading at a sharp premium to peers, they see risk on the downside.

The cautious stance led BofA to cut its rating on Livent (LTHM) to Underperform from Neutral.

Shares of Livent (LTHM) fell 3.92% in premarket action on Monday to $29.45 vs. the 52-week trading range of $19.35 to $36.38.