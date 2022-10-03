Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) said Monday that its operations in Burkina Faso are not affected by recent political events, following the departure of the ousted coup leader over the weekend after he himself was overthrown in a coup.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) said all personnel are safe and that there has been no impact to production at its Essakane mine in the country.

West African Resources (OTCPK:WFRSF) said its Sanbrado gold mine is operating normally.

Endeavour (OTCQX:EDVMF) is the biggest mining company in Burkina Faso, with four gold mines - Houndé, Mana, Boungou and Wahgnion - and two exploration projects.

The company also has mines in Senegal and Ivory Cost, but its mines in Burkina Faso account for 54% of expected 2022 production, according to Berenberg analysts.