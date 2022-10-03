Levi Strauss is recommended by Bank of America just ahead of earnings

Bank of America pounded the table on its bullish view of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) just ahead of the apparel company's earnings report on October 6.

Crucially for the stock, BofA thinks market concerns regarding a structural shift out of denim are overblown.

Analyst Christopher Nardone and team view LEVI as a best in class brand with a compelling strategy around the shift to direct to consumer. They also see a solid runway for LEVI to expand market share in both denim and non-denim categories.

On valuation, BofA noted that the stock is trading at an attractive multiple of 6.7X the firm's 2023 EV/EBITDA estimate, which in itself is 9% below the consensus mark.

BofA has a Buy rating on LEVI and price objective of $20 to rep more than 40% upside potential for shares.

