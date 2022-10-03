Interfor to acquire Chaleur Forest Products for CAD325M
- Interfor (OTCPK:IFSPF) (TSX:IFP:CA) will acquire 100% of Chaleur Forest Products for CAD325M, on a cash and debt free basis.
- IFSPF has reached an agreement with an affiliate of the Kilmer Group for the acquisition.
- The purchase price includes ~CAD31M of net working capital.
- The acquisition will be funded with a combination of cash on hand and existing credit facilities.
- Chaleur owns two sawmill operations in Belledune and Bathurst, New Brunswick. The operations have a combined annual lumber production capacity of 350M board feet.
- Additionally, Chaleur also operates a woodlands management division based out of Miramichi. which manages ~30% of the total Crown forest in New Brunswick.
- Interfor's annual lumber production capacity is expected to increase to 5.1B board feet.
- The acquisition will be immediately accretive to the company's earnings.
- Interfor estimates Chaleur's mid-cycle EBITDA to be ~CAD50M per year pre-synergies.
- The acquisition, subject to Canadian and U.S. regulatory reviews and customary conditions, is expected to close in Q4.
