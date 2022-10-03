Interfor to acquire Chaleur Forest Products for CAD325M

Oct. 03, 2022 8:17 AM ETInterfor Corporation (IFP:CA), IFSPFBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Planks of wood on shelves

Michael Blann/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Interfor (OTCPK:IFSPF) (TSX:IFP:CA) will acquire 100% of Chaleur Forest Products for CAD325M, on a cash and debt free basis.
  • IFSPF has reached an agreement with an affiliate of the Kilmer Group for the acquisition.
  • The purchase price includes ~CAD31M of net working capital.
  • The acquisition will be funded with a combination of cash on hand and existing credit facilities.
  • Chaleur owns two sawmill operations in Belledune and Bathurst, New Brunswick. The operations have a combined annual lumber production capacity of 350M board feet.
  • Additionally, Chaleur also operates a woodlands management division based out of Miramichi. which manages ~30% of the total Crown forest in New Brunswick.
  • Interfor's annual lumber production capacity is expected to increase to 5.1B board feet.
  • The acquisition will be immediately accretive to the company's earnings.
  • Interfor estimates Chaleur's mid-cycle EBITDA to be ~CAD50M per year pre-synergies.
  • The acquisition, subject to Canadian and U.S. regulatory reviews and customary conditions, is expected to close in Q4.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.