Peloton bounces off low after unveiling new partnership with Hilton

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) traded higher during the premarket session on Monday after the company announced a deal with Hilton Worldwide (HLT) to feature Peloton Bikes across the company's entire U.S. hotel portfolio.

By the end of the year, nearly all 5,400 U.S. Hilton-branded hotels will feature at least one Peloton Bike in every fitness center.

Hilton Honors members will have access to special offers, including a Peloton App trial.

"As the connected fitness category creator, we are constantly innovating on ways to meet our Members and prospective Members where they are, and that includes during busy travel seasons," noted Peloton exec Betsy Webb.

Shares of Peloton (PTON) rose 4.91% in premarket trading to cut slightly into last week's 20% share price drubbing.