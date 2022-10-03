ATS secures $167M EV order

  • ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCPK:ATSAF) has received an Order Booking from an existing global automotive customer towards expanding the capacity of its automated battery module and pack assembly systems for operations within North America.
  • The Order Booking is valued at ~$167M and will be recorded in the Co.'s Q2 2023 and is expected to be executed over the next 15 months.
  • "Our steadfast focus on continuous improvement, bolstered by the use of our ATS Business Model, allows us to adeptly evolve our offerings and embrace new technology to meet the advancing demands of customers while they are shaping the future of electric transportation." said Andrew Hider, CEO of ATS.

