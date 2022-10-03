BlackRock names Martin Small to succeed Gary Shedlin as CFO in 2023

Oct. 03, 2022

  • BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) has named Martin Small, who is currently head of the firm's U.S. Wealth Advisory business, to succeed Gary S. Shedlin as its chief financial officer in 2023.
  • Shedlin will become vice chairman, working directly with key clients, after BlackRock (BLK) completes its 2022 financial reporting processes, which is expected to be on or about March 1, 2023.
  • Shedlin joined the company in 2013 after serving as a long-time adviser to the frim during his 25-year as an investment banker. "As an investment banker, he played a key role in our most transformational transactions," said BlackRock (BLK) Chairman and CEO Laurence Fink. "And as CFO, Gary has helped lead BlackRock through a crucial decade of the firm’s history."
  • Small joined the firm in 2006 in its Legal & Compliance team after serving as capital markets investment management and transactional associate for the law firm Davis Polk.
  • In Q2 2022, the company's earnings missed estimates in a rough quarter for stocks and bonds.

