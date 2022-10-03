LanzaTech enters into funding partnership with Brookfield Renewable

Oct. 03, 2022 8:44 AM ETAMCI Acquisition Corp. II (AMCI), AMCIU, BEP, BEP.UN:CABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Contract Signing. Female Customer Sign Papers In Dealership Office, Closeup Shot

Prostock-Studio

  • Carbon capture and transformation company LanzaTech NZ has entered into a funding partnership with Brookfield Renewable, and its institutional partners.
  • The partnership aims to co-develop and build new commercial-scale production plants that transforms captured carbon into raw material commodities.
  • The partnership commits an initial $500M investment from Brookfield Renewable, which is expected to be provided through the energy transition-focused Brookfield Global Transition Fund.
  • Additionally, Brookfield could commit to making $500M available for investments in the strategic partnership and also invest $50M in LanzaTech.
  • Brookfield will be LanzaTech's preferred capital partner for LanzaTech CCT opportunities in Europe and North America.
  • LanzaTech has entered into a business combination agreement with AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI) .
  • Source: Press Release

