LanzaTech enters into funding partnership with Brookfield Renewable
Oct. 03, 2022 8:44 AM ETAMCI Acquisition Corp. II (AMCI), AMCIU, BEP, BEP.UN:CABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Carbon capture and transformation company LanzaTech NZ has entered into a funding partnership with Brookfield Renewable, and its institutional partners.
- The partnership aims to co-develop and build new commercial-scale production plants that transforms captured carbon into raw material commodities.
- The partnership commits an initial $500M investment from Brookfield Renewable, which is expected to be provided through the energy transition-focused Brookfield Global Transition Fund.
- Additionally, Brookfield could commit to making $500M available for investments in the strategic partnership and also invest $50M in LanzaTech.
- Brookfield will be LanzaTech's preferred capital partner for LanzaTech CCT opportunities in Europe and North America.
- LanzaTech has entered into a business combination agreement with AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI) .
- Source: Press Release
